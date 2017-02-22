Badgers finish league play with 66-61 win

The Yosemite High boys basketball team (15-10, 6-3 North Sequoia League) ended league play by defeating Washington Union (11-18, 7-3 NSL) 66-61 in Easton Feb. 15, tying them in second place in the NSL with Union.
The win puts YHS in second place in the NSL for the second straight season, behind Kerman, who went 10-0 in league play for the second consecutive year.
For the second year in a row the Yosemite High Boys basketball program was selected to participate in the Central Section D-IV playoffs. The Badgers were given the No. 15 seed and will play No. 2 seed Madera South in Madera at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. For game results.
The Union game was close throughout with the Panthers leading 26-25 at halftime. YHS led 43-39 at the end of the third quarter. The Badgers built what looked like a comfortable 54-42 advantage but the Panthers came back behind a stifling press and got within three points of the Badgers, 64-61. Cannon Eames hit two free-throws with 12 seconds to play and Tyler Matyshock stole a Union pass to end the game.
Cannon Eames had another stellar performance leading all scorers with 35 points.
Ben Negley had 10 points and led YHS with 10 rebounds. Matyshock, pulled up from JV for the Kerman game had a big impact with 9 points, 6 rebounds, and two 3-point shots.
Senior Peter McLean had 3 points and 6 rebounds and Ty Peterson also had 3 points while pulling down 5 boards.
Overall, the Badgers shot the ball well connecting on 23 of 39 shots for a 59% shooting percentage. The Badgers out-rebounded Union 40-20 limiting Union’s second-chance points.
Injured point guard Tristan Eames made a return to the starting lineup despite a knee injury. It was a valiant attempt but he left the game in the second quarter after re-injuring his knee.
The canceled YHS/Chowchilla game on Feb. 10, was recorded as a ‘no contest’ by the league.
Badger JV boys defeat Union and win league title
The Yosemite JV basketball (19-5, 9-1 NSL) team capped off its North Sequoia League title by defeating Washington Union 35-28. The JV team did this without four starters (Paul Antonis, Jaeden Pierce, Tyler Matyshock and Christian Rold) who were moved up to varsity for the Kerman game.
It was a low-scoring affair and it was close the entire way. In the pivotal fourth quarter Badger forward Dylan Allen hit 4 of 5 free-throw attempts to ice the win. Allen also had two 3-pointers and point guard Jeroe Solon had 5 steals and key baskets down the stretch.
Kerman beats Yosemite 72-62
Kerman High (21-7, 10-0 NSL) won their second straight North Sequoia League varsity boys basketball title by defeating Yosemite 72-62 in Oakhurst on Feb. 14.
The game marked the call up of four Badger JV players. After clinching the JV title, Badger Coach Aaron Eames decided to bring up four starters. Although the Badgers lost on Senior Night, it was a close contest, with the JV players having a big impact.
The seniors recognized were Tristan Eames, Peter McLean, Trevor Peter and Alex Williams.
The Badgers made the Lions work for the win and Kerman had only two 3-point shots compared to 11 in the team’s 75-63 win at Kerman on Jan 27.
It was 33-29 at halftime and at end of the third quarter Kerman held a slim 53-49 lead. The Lions poured it on late in the final period to pull out the win and preserve their perfect NSL season.
Kerman senior forward David Rico led all players with 33 points along with 14 rebounds and 4 steals.
Cannon Eames led YHS with 19 points and center Ben Negley had a big night with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The JV Badgers called up played like they were on varsity for the whole season. Rold (6), Matyshock (4), Pierce (4), and Antonis (3) combined for 17 points.
JV team suffers first league defeat
Despite playing without four starters the Badger JV team put up a fight losing its only NSL game of the season against Kerman.
It was 29-22 at the half. Kerman led 39-30 at the end of the third quarter and went on a 7-1 run to start the fourth.
YHS fought back and closed the gap to 48-40 but could get no closer. Center Nat Mulkey, point guard Jeroe Solon, and Jared Allen led YHS.
