Badgers end regular season with win over Panthers

The Yosemite High boys basketball team (15-10, 6-3 NSL) ended the regular North Sequoia League season by defeating Washington Union (11-18, 7-3 NSL) 66-61 in Easton last night (Feb. 15).
The win ended the Badgers season at third place in the NSL.
The game was close throughout. Union led 26-25 at halftime, and YHS led 43-39 at the end of the third quarter. The Badgers built what looked like a comfortable 54-42 advantage with 2:15 to play, but the Panthers roared back behind a stifling press and closed the gap to 64-61.
Cannon Eames then hit two free-throws with 12 seconds to play and Tyler Matyshock stole a Union pass to escape with the win.
Cannon Eames had another stellar performance, leading all scorers with 35 points. Tyler Matyshock and Ben Negley each had 10 points. Deontae Massey and Derrick Nguyen each had 17 for Union.
Injured point guard Tristan Eames made an unlikely return to the starting lineup despite a knee injury. It was a valiant attempt but Tristan left the game in the second quarter. It is unknown if he will be able to return if YHS makes the playoffs.
The cancellation of the Feb. 10 YHS/Chowchilla game, that was not rescheduled, could affect the upcoming Central Section D- IV playoff seedings, which will be announced Saturday.
JV champs defeat Union
The Yosemite JV basketball (18-5, 8-1 NSL) team capped off a league championship season by defeating Washington Union 35-28. The JV did this without four starters (Paul Antonis, Jaeden Pierce, Tyler Matyshock, and Christian Rold) who were moved up to varsity for the Kerman game.
It was a low-scoring affair and it was close the entire way. In the fourth quarter Badger forward Dylan Allen hit 4 of 5 free-throw attempts to ice the win. Allen also had two 3-pointers. Point guard Jeroe Solon had 5 steals and a couple key baskets down the stretch.
League champs Kerman beat Yosemite 72-62
Kerman High (21-7, 10-0 NSL) won their second straight North Sequoia League varsity boys basketball title by defeating Yosemite 72-62 in Oakhurst Feb. 14. Kerman, for the second straight season, was undefeated in league.
The game marked the call up of four Badger JV players. After clinching the JV title, Badger varsity coach Aaron Eames decided to bring up the four starters. Although the Badgers lost, it was a close contest, with the JV players having a big impact. A large home crowd was on hand for Senior Night, with four seniors being recognized prior to their final home game as Badgers - Tristan Eames, Peter McLean, Trevor Peter and Alex Williams.
The Badgers made the Lions work for the win and Kerman had only two 3-point shots compared to 11 in the 75-63 win over YHS at Kerman on Jan. 27.
Kerman senior forward David Rico led all players with 33 points, 14 rebounds, and 4 steals.
For Yosemite, Cannon Eames had 19 points and center Ben Negley had a big night with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
The JV Badgers called up played like they were on varsity for the whole season. Christian Rold (6), Tyler Matyshock (4), Jaeden Pierce (4), and Paul Antonis (3) combined for 17 points.
Kerman defeats the YHS JV 54-45
Playing without four starters who were moved up to the varsity team, the JV Badger JV team lost its only league game of the season Feb. 14 to Kerman 54-45.
It was 29-22 at the half. Kerman led 39-30 at the end of the third quarter and went on a 7-1 run to start the fourth. YHS fought back and closed the gap to 48-40 but could get no closer.
