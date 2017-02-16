Holden takes second as Badger wrestlers advance to divisional tournament

Yosemite High School senior Matthew Holden placed second in the 160-pound weight class at the Feb. 9 North Sequoia League Wrestling Tournament held at Liberty High, and he, alongside three other Badger wrestlers, advanced to a divisional tournament this weekend.
Holden lost in a 8-1 decision to a Chowchilla wrestler in the championship match, and went 6-2 in league matches this season. The top four finishers from the league meet now advance to the Sierra-Sequoia Tournament (D-III, IV, V) this Friday and Saturday (Feb. 17 and 18). Other Badgers advancing from the league meet included: Diego Combs (132 pounds, 3rd place), Tyler Gails (138 pounds, 2nd), Noah Williams (170 pounds, 4th). The top six finishers will advance to the Section Tournament in Clovis, which includes all divisions, Feb. 24 and 25.
Staff report
