Seasons end for Minarets basketball

The Minarets Mustangs girls basketball squad (9-12, 3-6 West Sequoia League), squared off against the Riverdale Cowboys, (11-11, 5-4 WSL), in their final league game Feb. 14. Minarets lost to the Cowboys Jan. 24, 48-25 but the Mustangs were coming off a 47-22 win against Parlier, a team they have swept in three meetings. The final score was not available at press time.
On Feb. 7, Minarets seniors Kristy Berry and Sydney Johnson played their final game before the home crowd and had their highest point total on the season, 47, while dominating the Panthers from the tipoff. The Mustangs jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first period of play and kept up the defensive effort, allowing only 2 points to Parlier in the second quarter. Minarets went to the break leading 23-6.
The Panthers had their best offensive output in the third period as they scored 10 points to the Mustangs’ 8. Going into the fourth the Mustangs held a commanding 31-16 lead. It was all Mustangs from then on as Minarets closed out the victory, outscoring Parlier 16-6 for the final 47-22 score.
Berry will be missed as she controlled the boards from the start of play (18 rebounds), as well as scoring 14 points. Johnson added 12 points for the Mustangs. Ellery Meade, a junior, scored 12 points including a 3-pointer. Meade is the heir apparent for the young Mustangs squad that featured only two seniors. Junior Julie Castleman scored 4 points, while Sierra Stalter and Greta Ziegler added 2 points each. Stalter lead the team with 20 rebounds. Junior Sarah Brown added a free throw to round out the scoring for Minarets.
Up next for the Mustangs was the taunting task of facing the Blue Raiders of Caruthers (18-8, 9-0 WSL) on Feb. 10. Minarets had yet to beat Caruthers and this game was no different, as the Mustangs lost 69-37.
Boys team closes at 1-8
The season for boys basketball (6-15, 1-8 West Sequoia League) came to an end Tuesday as well. After dropping its seventh straight league game, the Mustangs finished last in league standings after a promising start to the regular season with 11 seniors.
The Mustangs lost 71-33 to eventual league champions Fowler on Jan. 31. The Redcats finished 8-1 in the WSL. On Feb. 3 the Mustangs lost to Fresno Christian 65-30, the same Eagles team that Minarets had beaten just two weeks prior, 61-56. That would be their last win on the season.
Parlier was next up for the Mustangs. At 6-12 the Panthers were also struggling to find consistency on the hard court, but two of their six wins came at the hands of the Mustangs.
On Feb. 7, Minarets would play their last home game as they bid farewell to their senior heavy team. The Mustangs had 11 seniors on this year’s squad, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Panthers swept the series and won 55-38.
The season concluded with a 55-49 loss to the Blue Raiders of Caruthers, the second time this season the Mustangs lost to Caruthers by six points.
Minarets baseball dinner Feb. 18
The Minarets Baseball Program invites the public to kick off the season and raise funds during a dinner and auction event from 5 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The dinner and auction, held in the Minarets High School gym, will have live, silent, and dessert auctions, raffles, a catered dinner, and performances by the Minarets Show Band and Singer-Songwriter Class. Players will attend to meet the public and answer questions as well.
For $200, guests can get a reserved table for 10 people. Individual tickets are $25 each.
Details: Kim Demaria, (559) 355-8512.
