Dinner and auction for Minarets baseball Feb. 18

The Minarets Baseball Program invites the public to kick off the season and raise funds during a dinner and auction event from 5 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
The dinner and auction, held in the Minarets High School gym, will have live, silent, and dessert auctions, raffles, a catered dinner, and performances by the Minarets Show Band and Singer-Songwriter Class. Players will attend to meet the public and answer questions as well.
For $200, guests can get a reserved table for 10 people. Individual tickets are $25 each.
Details: Kim Demaria, (559) 355-8512.
Staff report
