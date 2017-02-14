Sports

February 14, 2017 8:30 AM

Dinner and auction for Minarets baseball Feb. 18

The Minarets Baseball Program invites the public to kick off the season and raise funds during a dinner and auction event from 5 - 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.

The dinner and auction, held in the Minarets High School gym, will have live, silent, and dessert auctions, raffles, a catered dinner, and performances by the Minarets Show Band and Singer-Songwriter Class. Players will attend to meet the public and answer questions as well.

For $200, guests can get a reserved table for 10 people. Individual tickets are $25 each.

Details: Kim Demaria, (559) 355-8512.

Staff report

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

View more video

Sports Videos