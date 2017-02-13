Badgers start soccer playoffs at home Tuesday

It will be off to the playoff races for the Yosemite High School girls soccer team (14-4-1, 7-2-1 North Sequoia League) this week, as they open the first rounds of D-III play with a home game against Golden West of Visalia (7-8-2, 5-5-1 West Yosemite League) on Tuesday.
Head Coach Vanessa Jasper expressed confidence getting ready for the game.
“It should be a good match,” Jasper said. “I always want to be confident in a win with my team ... I’m confident they will play their hearts out and give 100% of themselves, and that is all I can ask for.”
Yosemite enters as the No. 8 seed in D-III with an undefeated home record, going 7-0-1 on the year, alongside 63 goals scored to 16 given up thanks to the steady play of defenders and goalkeeper Charlotte Borough.
The Trailblazers, seeded No. 9, have 25 goals scored to 27 allowed on the year.
The game follows a 1-0 road loss to Washington Union (11-10-5, 3-4-3 NSL) in overtime as the Badgers closed out the regular season Feb. 10.
Jasper said her team had an unusual showing that day.
“The girls just couldn’t connect on the field,” Jasper said. “We had lots of scoring opportunities but couldn’t finish. Sometimes it seems like there is a force from preventing balls to go into the nets.”
The Badgers finished second in the NSL to Liberty-Madera Ranchos (15-8-1, 9-0-1 NSL). The Hawks have won the NSL title nine years in a row, though the Badgers halted Liberty’s 82-game league winning streak by tying them on Jan. 18.
The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and will be available for online streaming through the school’s partnership with NFHS Network.
Boys finish with a win
Despite a rocky season, the Badger boys pulled out their first league win of the year on Feb. 9, beating Chowchilla (5-15-1, 1-9 NSL) at home. Though that was followed with a 6-0 loss on Feb. 10 to Washington Union (20-8, 8-2 NSL) to finish the year at 3-19, and 1-9 in the NSL, Head Coach Rick Lemberg said he was proud of his team.
“It was a great win for our boys,” Lemberg said. “It was also senior night and our five seniors were recognized and honored.”
Those seniors include Joe Campbell, Dalin Haas, Jacob Rounsivill, Brennan Ryan, and Juan Solis.
