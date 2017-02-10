Heavy rain cancels basketball games at Yosemite High

0:53 Yurt floats away in Fresno River flooding Pause

1:12 Historic parallels between Japanese American and Muslim communities

2:35 Japanese American Saburo Masada visits the site of his internment for first time since 1942

0:39 A solemn souvenir of imprisonment in their own country

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:44 Fresno woman shares her concerns and experiences as a Latina and Muslim

1:28 Details about Fresno County deputies fatally shooting suspect in Fresno

1:45 WWII vet and Japanese American internee shows his good luck belt of a thousand dots