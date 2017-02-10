Heavy rain cancels basketball games at Yosemite High

Continued storms forced the cancellation of both boys and girls basketball games scheduled for tonight (Feb. 10) at Yosemite High School.
All four Badger basketball teams, both JV and varsity for boys and girls, were scheduled to play against Chowchilla High School. Due to concerns over traveling in strong winter weather, the games were called off Friday afternoon.
A date for the games to be rescheduled was not yet known.
The girls teams will play at home Monday night, hosting Washington Union. The boys will play at home Tuesday against Kerman, who leads the North Sequoia League.
On Wednesday, the girls will host Kerman as well, while the boys go on the road to take on Washington Union.
The Badger boys varsity team will be without team captain and point guard Tristan Eames. Eames suffered a season-ending knee injury on Friday, Feb. 3, against Liberty-Madera Ranchos.
Senior power forward Peter McLean is expected to break the school’s career rebounding record in the team’s next game. The record is held by Kade Cross with 756 rebounds, while McLean currently has 752.
On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Washington Union Panthers defeated the Badgers boys varsity team 70-69, while Yosemite’s girls varsity team beat Union 47-33 to remain undefeated in NSL play.
