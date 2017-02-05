Eames suffers knee injury in Badgers 57-51 win over Liberty

The Yosemite High varsity and JV boys basketball teams got wins at Liberty High Friday night.
The varsity (14-8, 5-1 North Sequoia League) beat the Hawks (12-13, 2-5 NSL) 57-51 and remain in the hunt for a share of the league championship with Kerman (18-7, 7-0 NSL).
Although the Badgers won the game, the team lost the services of senior point guard Tristan Eames who went down with a knee injury in the third quarter. He had 19 points and four steals prior to the injury and had scored 32 points in each of the previous two games. The status of his return is uncertain.
With YHS down 3 points late in the third quarter, Ty Peterson took over at point guard. Peterson, a junior, playing in only his fourth game after a thigh injury sustained in the CIF Central Section football semifinals game against Firebaugh on Nov. 25. Peterson is athletic, playing both ways as a linebacker and offensive tackle in football. His timing of his is return to the court is big for the YHS basketball team.
Senior power forward Peter McLean had a huge night for the Badgers scoring 18 points (7 of 10 shooting) and pulling down 13 rebounds. It was his eighth double-double of the season and third in a row.
Center Ben Negley had 10 points and 11 rebounds earning his seventh double-double of the season.
Markie Brandt led Liberty with 23 points and Roy Afonin had 19.
JV team remains undefeated in league play
The Badger JV team (17-4, 6-0 NSL) beat Liberty 49-41 to remain undefeated in league play.
The game was tied at 30-30 at the end of the third quarter but the Badgers outscored the Hawks 19-11 in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Sophomore power forward Tyler Matyshock led YHS with 19 points and 8 rebounds. Center Christian Rold had a double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Point guard Jaeden Pierce had 9 points.
“We are now facing the toughest part of our schedule,” Coach Andy Medley said. “We have two games with Union and a rematch with Kerman and Chowchilla. Our win streak will be put to the test.”
Washington Union here Tuesday
The Washington Union Panthers (7-17, 3-2 NSL) will make the trip from Easton to Oakhurst Tuesday, Feb. 7. JV game 5:30 p.m., varsity 7.
Union Coach Tony Peterson’s team played a tough early season schedule and it has been paying dividends as of late.
Union’s two NSL losses were both to Kerman. The Panthers pushed Kerman to the limit at home losing 57-56 on Jan. 31, outscoring the Lions 26-9 in the fourth to nearly pull out the win.
The Panthers are led by guards Devontae Massey (15.7 points per game) and Derrick Nguyen (15.1). Massey also leads Union with 7 rebounds per game. Combined Massey and Nguyen score 60% of the Panthers points.
The Badgers will get Cannon Eames back for Union. With brother Tristan’s status still uncertain, the Union team is not one to overlook. Cannon (20.4 points per game) and Tristan (18 ppg) have the highest backcourt scoring average in the NSL.
McLean (10.5) and Negley (9.3) are the best scoring front-court. There is still hope for the varsity Badgers in the NSL. YHS must defeat Union twice, win the rest of their league games, and defeat Kerman at home on Feb. 15 to share an NSL title.
Girls beat Hawks 42-22
After shutting-out the Liberty Hawks in the first quarter Friday night and allowing just six points in the second quarter, the Yosemite’s girls varsity team went on to beat Liberty 42-22.
Sophie McGoldrick took matters into her own hands and scored 11 points in the third quarter to give Yosemite a 33-18 lead going into the final period in which the Badgers maintained control and finished with the win.
McGoldrick finished with 18 points (7 of 9 from the field), making three 3-pointers, pulling down 9 rebounds and getting 3 steals and 2 assists.
Hailey Rich, another sophomore, contributed 7 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals.
Prior to the Liberty game, the Badgers beat Sierra on the road on Feb. 1 by 5 points - 54-49.
the Badgers and Chieftains have dominated the NSL since 2005. The Badgers had won the first round contest by by pulling away from the Chieftains in the fourth quarter so there was no doubt that long time Sierra Coach Cathy Lauritzen would have her troops ready to play for an entire game.
Sierra jumped out to a first quarter 15-6 lead and maintained the lead by going into the half ahead of the Badgers 23-18.
But a different Yosemite team came out of the locker room outscoring the Chieftains 22-8 in the third quarter.
Although Sierra outscored Yosemite in the fourth, it wasn’t enough to catch up.
Lilly Graffigna led the team with 11 points. McGoldrick added 11 points and both Fries and Rich scored 10 points. Rich also 10 rebounds.
Girls play at Washington Union on Feb. 8
With the two wins last week, the Badgers maintained the lead in league with Washington Union (9-15, 2-3 NSL) visiting Yosemite on Wednesday.
The Badgers are currently on a 10 game win streak and are ranked No. 6 in D-II.
Washington gave the Badgers fits last year with the Panthers winning at home by 10 points and losing at YHS on a buzzer beater by Hailey Rich.
Washington returns its top two scorers in Zavia Bland (NSL leading scorer at 16.7 points per game) and Tonee Bland who averages over 10 points a game.
On Feb. 10, the Badgers host Chowchilla on Senior Night. Girls JV game 3:30 p.m. - boys JV 5, girls varsity 6 p.m., boys varsity 7.
Yosemite will honor its seniors including Carly Baldwin, Julia Knott, a foreign exchange student from Germany and team manager Kourtney Allen.
Yosemite girls host Washington Union at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, then Kerman on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
