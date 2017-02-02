Three wins for Yosemite at Sierra

The Yosemite High Badger boy’s JV and varsity basketball teams pulled off two road wins against the always tough Sierra High Chieftains Tuesday night in Auberry.
The exciting varsity match up went down to the wire with Yosemite (13-8, 4-1 NSL) escaping with a 65-60 win. The Chieftains (5-12, 2-4 NSL) battled back from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to nearly force overtime.
YHS played without their leading scorer Cannon Eames who was suspended two games for drawing a technical in the heated loss to Kerman last. Eames will not be able to return to play until Feb. 7 for a critical North Sequoia League game at home against Washington Union.
Eames scores 32 points again
For the second straight game, it was team captain and point guard Tristan Eames who, playing in a tough venue, lead all scorers with 32 points while providing critical court leadership. It is the second straight game that he has scored 32 points.
Sierra hit 13 3-pointers during the game and went into halftime up 30-27.
YHS came back to lead 55-45 early in the fourth quarter. Sierra fought back going on a 12-2 run. A Harry Blunt 3-pointer gave the Chieftains a 60-59 lead with 1:35 to go. YHS scored on an Eames drive and dish to Ben Negley. From there YHS made crucial free-throws including two key points from Peter McLean and escaped with the five-point win.
“I am really proud of this team, especially keeping our composure in the fourth quarter,” head coach Aaron Eames said. “Sierra is always a tough place to play. The crowd is loud and emotional. Records don’t matter, it is usually a great game and this one was.”
Kevin Brandt led Sierra with 22 points along with six 3-pointers. Harry Blunt had 14 points connecting on four 3-pointers, and led SHS with 5 assists. Trevor Wilson led Sierra with 10 rebounds.
JV team remains undefeated
Early in the evening the YHS JV team (16-4, 5-0 NSL) won 54-28.
The Badgers kept their hold on first place in the North Sequoia League with a dominant second half performance. The Badgers came out with an 11-0 start in the third quarter.
Paul Antonis led YHS with 18 points. Tyler Matyshock had 8. Christian Rold scored 6 points and led YHS with 8 rebounds in another strong defensive performance. Point guard Jaeden Pierce had 5 assists and 5 steals.
Girls win again
After being behind 23-17 at half time, the Lady Badgers (14-10, 5-0 NSL) also beat Sierra 54-49 to remain undefeated in league play.
The Badger girls JV team lost 58-21.
All four Yosemite teams travel to Liberty Madera-Ranchos Friday night. Girls JV game at 3:30 p.m., boys JV 5, girls varsity 6:30, boys varsity 7:30.
