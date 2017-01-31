Mustangs drop two

The Minarets Mustangs girls basketball team (8-9, 2-3 West Sequoia League) dropped two games last week - one to the league leading Caruthers Blue Raiders (14-6, 5-0 WSL) 57-28, and the other to the Riverdale Cowboys (9-9, 2-3) 48-25.
The Mustangs were forced to move the home contest against the Blue Raiders to Caruthers Jan. 20 due to a power outage at the school.
The Mustangs could have used the home court advantage as they were facing a much superior Caruthers team that is undefeated in league play. The Blue Raiders welcomed the Mustangs by dropping 21 points on Minarets in the first eight minutes of play.
The Mustangs responded by tightening the defense and holding Caruthers to 14 in the second quarter, but were still down 35-16 at the half.
The Raiders put the game away in the third quarter out scoring Minarets 18-5, cruising to the 57-28 win. The Fowler Redcats trail Caruthers at 4-1 in league standings.
Offense still sluggish against Riverdale
On Jan. 24, Minarets hosted the Riverdale Cowboys, with identical 8-8 records and trailing the Mustangs in league play the Cowboys were able to escape with a 48-25 upset as they came against a struggling Minarets team that may have been feeling the effects of the Caruthers beating two days prior.
The Mustangs hung tough in the opening period, trailing 10-7 after eight minutes.
Going into the second quarter the Mustangs had a hard time converting baskets as the Cowboys outscored them 12-4, to go to the half down 22-11.
The third and fourth quarters were similar as Minarets failed to score in double digits in any period, giving the Cowboys the 48-25 win, and tying Minarets at 2-3 in league play.
The Cowboys stymied the Mustangs points leader Kristy Berry, holding her to just 2 of 17, well below the senior’s shooting average.
Ellery Meade led all Mustangs scoring 9 points, Berry added 7, Sierra Stalter 6, Greta Ziegler 2, and Sydney Johnson 1. The Mustangs collected 32 boards, with Berry grabbing 12.
Mustangs host Fresno Christian Thursday
Tonight (Feb. 2) Minarets will host the Fresno Christian Eagles (5-16, 2-3 WSL).
The Mustangs won the first meeting 43-39 in a game that went down to the wire. Fresno Christian put up 20 points in the first period in the teams Jan. 13 game, but Kamalani’s team responded holding the Eagles to just 2 points in the second period, sealing the deal as they outscored the Eagles 13-5 in the final period of play.
Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Minarets.
On Tuesday, Coach Dee Kamalani and the Mustangs traveled to Fowler to take on the Redcats. The Mustangs have played Fowler twice this season, a 55-31 loss Jan. 7, and a 49-37 loss on Jan. 10. The score was not available at press time.
Boys drop to 1-4 in league
In boys action, the Mustangs (6-11, 1-4 WSL) dropped two close games last week - 49-44 to the Riverdale Cowboys, Jan. 24 - and 58-52 to Caruthers Jan. 20.
