Lady Badgers get big win in Kerman, boys fall short of big comeback

All four Yosemite High basketball teams traveled to Kerman Friday for North Sequoia League games. The YHS boys and girls varsity teams were playing for first place in the league - The Lady Badgers got a 50-46 win and the boys, after being down by as much as 27 points, fell short in a great come back effort, losing to the Lions 75-63.
Initially it looked like a rout with the Kerman boys leading by 27 points. The Badgers (12-8, 3-1 NSL) fought back and got as close as nine points in the fourth but the Lions (16-7, 5-0 NSL) held off the Badgers to take the lead in the league standings. The Lions were last year’s NSL champs with a 10-0 record.
The Lions won on the perimeter hitting 10 three-point shots. Bothers David (seven 3s) and Daniel Rico (three 3s) did the damage from beyond the arc. On the inside power forward Jacob Shubin scored 20 points.
After leading by 27 in early in the third period, Badger point guard and team captain Tristan Eames put the game on his shoulders. He played his finest game of the season scoring 32 points (14 in the third quarter) and recording 4 assists and 2 steals.
Power forward Peter McLean led YHS with 17 rebounds and scored 11 points.
Yosemite plays at Sierra Tuesday and play at Liberty Friday.
Lady Badgers take league lead
Perhaps the most exciting game of the night was the Badger-Lion varsity girls, with Yosemite getting the 50-46 win. The Badger’s (13-10, 4-0) have now won 8-straight and are in first place in the very competitive NSL.
After building a 7 point lead, the Lions (19-5, 4-1) pulled to 48-46 on a 3-pointer by Sierra Perez. From there Badger forward Siena Oswald and point guard Lilly Graffigna overcame a loud and boisterous home crowd and hit pressure free-throws to put the game away.
Sophomore Badger guard Grace Fries had a huge night scoring 23 points while connecting on three 3-point shots.
“We played in some really tough tournaments early in the season,” Oswald said. “It prepares us for games like this. This was a big win for sure.” Oswald scored 11 points and led YHS with 12 boards.
Kerman took the JV girls contest 51-32. . Kerman High magnanimously presented a bouquet of flowers in memory of Shania at the varsity girls contest.
The team plays at Sierra Wednesday and at Liberty Friday.
Matyshock scores 28 - JV team takes league lead
The Badger JV boys pulled away from Kerman in the fourth quarter for a 47-35 win. YHS held a 33-24 lead at the end of the third but the Lions (3-1 NSL) roared early in the fourth going on an 8-0 run.
From there Badger sophomore power forward Tyler Matyshock scored 10 straight points leading YHS (15-4, 4-0) to the victory and sole possession of first place in the NSL.
Matyshock led all scorers with a season-high 28 points.
Comments