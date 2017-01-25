Lady Badgers beat Hawks 68-31

The Yosemite girls varsity basketball team (11-10, 2-0 North Sequoia League) won its second league game Jan. 18, handily beating Liberty 68-31.
The Lady Badgers lead at half 40-16 and nine players scored 6 or more points in the game.
Leading the scoring with double figures were Linnea Leinau with 11 and Siena Oswald with 10. Leinau also had four assists and Oswald recorded 15 rebounds.
Rounding out the balanced scoring attack was Carly Baldwin and Hailey Rich (9 each), Allison Bernardi and Grace Fries (8 each), Lilly Graffigna (7) and Trinity Curtis (6).
The team’s Jan. 20 game with Washington Union was canceled due to bad weather and has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 6, with the JV team playing at 5 p.m. and the varsity at 6:30.
The team played at Chowchilla Wednesday (results not available at press time) and play at Kerman Friday. The Badger girls are currently tied for the NSL lead with Kerman (17-4, 2-0 NSL). It will be a pivotal game and a Badger win could put YHS in the NSL driver’s seat. The Kerman-Yosemite game at YHS on Feb. 15 could decide the league title.
Kerman’s top player is 5-foot-11 freshman forward Breanna Hurt is averaging 12.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2 steals a game.
Senior Kaitlyn Guizar averages 8.7 points per game and sophomore center Morgan Turner averages 8.3 points and nearly 9 rebounds per game.
The team averages 56 points a game - Yosemite averages 49 points per game.
Another big game for the Badgers will be the rematch at Sierra on Feb 1. The Chieftain gym is the most challenging venue in the NSL to play in. Yosemite defeated the Chieftains 48-33 at YHS on Jan. 13 and Sierra is looking forward to having the Badgers on its court.
Currently the top four Yosemite scorers are all sophomores. Fries leads YHS with 14.5 points per game, followed by Rich (9), Sophie McGoldrick (7.2), and Graffigna (6.2).
Oswald leads YHS with 10 rebounds per game and is contributing 6 points per game.
JV team defeats Liberty 35-20
With three players combining for 33 points - Keylee Andersen (12), Karina Barnett (11) and Lilly Webb (10) - the Yosemite girls JV team (5-8, 1-1 NSL) posted its first league win of the season by beating Liberty 35-20 last Wednesday.
YHS Correspondent
Comments