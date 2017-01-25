Badgers sweep Liberty

In dominating fashion, both the Yosemite varsity (11-7, 2-0 North Sequoia League) and JV (13-4, 2-0 NSL) basketball teams beat the Liberty-Madera Ranchos Hawks on Jan. 17. The varsity beat the Hawks (1-9, 1-1 NSL) 56-36 and the Badger’s JV team got a convincing 69-33 win.
As in most games this season, junior shooting guard Cannon Eames led all scorers with 18 points (4 assists) and brother Tristan had a season high 8 assists.
“We really put it all together tonight,” Cannon Eames said. “We are starting to hit our stride and a lot of guys scored tonight. In the last three games we are feeling more confident and are really playing together. We are just taking it one game at a time though.”
Liberty, like Sierra, is in transition but has put together a good early season. The Hawks are led by first year Head Coach Johnny Gonzales formerly of Tranquility. Gonzales coached Tranquility to strong playoff runs in his four years there.
The Badgers were bogged down in the first quarter as YHS was called for 7 fouls to only one for Liberty. After leading 8-7 after one, YHS put together a 12-2 run with Cannon Eames hitting three 3-pointers, giving the Badgers a 31-14 halftime lead.
Yosemite kept pace in the third while putting together an 8-2 run leading to a 42-25 advantage at the end of the third quarter. The YHS backups got lots of playing time in the fourth quarter and maintained the lead.
Besides Cannon Eames there were a number of solid performances for YHS. Forward Trevor Peter had his best game as a varsity starter scoring 9 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Center Ben Negley had a huge game in the paint, scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds. Power forward Peter McLean led YHS with 16 rebounds and also had 3 steals.
Markie Brandt led Liberty with 11 points. Roy Alfonin added 10 and Wyatt Johnson had 9.
The Badger JV team had another strong performance posting a season-high 69 points against Liberty, and co-Head Coach Andy Medley was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We are scoring a lot of points, but that’s due to our team concept,” Medley said. “The team is moving the ball and they are taking better shots. Our point guard (Jaeden Pierce) is making good decisions and is getting everyone involved.”
Shooting guard Paul Antonis has been on fire from beyond the arc. Antonis connected for six 3-point shots en route to a team-high 21 points. Power forward Tyler Matyshock had 19 points and 11 rebounds in another dominating performance in the paint. Forward Dylan Allen had 8 points. Jaeden Pierce and Owen Bazzar each had 7 points. Pierce had 6 assists to lead YHS.
Yosemite at Kerman Friday
The team played Chowchilla Tuesday (scores not available at press time) and travel to Kerman (14-7, 3-0 NSL) Friday. The winner will take a one game lead in the league standings.
The team travels to Sierra Jan. 31.
The Jan. 20 game with Washington Union was canceled due to bad weather and has been rescheduled for Feb. 16. JV game at 5 p.m. - varsity 6:30.
