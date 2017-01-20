Sports

January 20, 2017 10:11 AM

Tonight’s basketball games at Yosemite High canceled

Tonight’s (Jan. 20) North Sequoia League basketball games with Washington Union at Yosemite High have been canceled due to expected storm conditions and possible threat of dangerous road conditions.

In addition to the basketball games, all other extracurricular activities at YHS have been postponed and rescheduled for later dates, including soccer matches, athletic practices, and the theater arts performance of “Bye Bye Bully.”

Saturday School has also been canceled for tomorrow.

Staff Report

