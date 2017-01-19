Sponsors needed for free-throw contest

Sponsors are needed for the Knights of Columbus annual Free Throw Contest for boys and girls nine to 14 will be held at 2 p.m., Jan. 29, at Yosemite High School. New this year will be a three-point shot competition for boys and girls ages 12-17. Registration for the contests begins at 1 p.m..
Boys and girls will compete in the Free Throw Contest (most free throw shots made out of 25 attempts) by age and gender and the three-point contest will have three age divisions, by gender, 12 and 13-year-olds, 14 and 15, and 16 and 17.
There are no entry fees for any of the contests.
Top shooters from the Free Throw Contest progress through local, district, and state competitions.
The Oakhurst Area Knights of Columbus council has produced three state free throw champions - Alyssa Sayre (2002), Katie Menton (2003) and Samuel Burnheimer (2011).
Details: Tony Tucker, (559) 760-7406.
Knights of Columbus
