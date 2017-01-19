Badger boys basketball teams easily beat Liberty, host Union Friday

In a dominating performance, both the Yosemite varsity (11-7, 2-0 NSL) and JV (13-4, 2-0) basketball teams beat the Liberty-Madera Ranchos Hawks Wednesday night. The varsity (1-9, 1-1) won 56-36 and the JV team overwhelmed Liberty 69-33.
As in most games this season, junior shooting guard Cannon Eames led all scorers with 18 points (4 assists) and brother Tristan had a season high 8 assists.
The Badgers were bogged down in the first quarter as YHS was called for 7 fouls to only one for Liberty. After leading 8-7 after one, YHS put together a 12-2 run with Cannon Eames hitting three 3-pointers. YHS went into halftime up 31-14.
Additional solid Badger performances came from forward Trevor Peter, who had his best game as a varsity starter scoring 9 points, a season-high 12 rebounds, 2 steals and a blocked shot.
Center Ben Negley had a huge game in the paint, scoring 13 points and getting 10 rebounds. Power forward Peter McLean led YHS with 16 rebounds and 3 steals.
Markie Brandt led Liberty with 11 points. Roy Alfonin added 10 and Wyatt Johnson had 9.
JV defeat Liberty 69-33
The Badger JV team had another strong performance posting a season-high 69 points against Liberty, and co-head coach Andy Medley was pleased with his team’s effort.
“We are scoring a lot of points, but that’s due to our team concept,” Medley said. “The team is moving the ball and they are taking better shots. Our point guard (Jaeden Pierce) is making good decisions and is getting everyone involved.”
Shooting guard Paul Antonis has been on fire from beyond the arc. Antonis connected for six 3-point shots en route to a team-high 21 points. Power forward Tyler Matyshock had 19 points and 11 rebounds in another dominating performance in the paint.
Washington Union at Yosemite Friday
Weather permitting, all four Washington Union Panther teams will visit Yosemite Friday, Jan. 20 - girls JV game 3:30 p.m. - boys JV 4:45 - girls varsity 6 - boys varsity 7:30.
Union’s boys varsity team (5-16, 1-1 NSL) is lead by two junior 5-foot-9 guards - Devontae Massey (15.6 points per game) and Derrick Nguyen (14.7 points per game). Massey also leads his team with 7 rebounds per game.
Union’s girls varsity team (7-13, 0-1) is lead by 5-foot-9 senior point guard Zavia Barlow who is averaging almost 16 points per game. Sophomore 5-foot-9 forward and 5-foot-9 junior center Tonee Bland are both averaging 10 points per game for the Panthers.
The Lady Badgers (11-10, 1-0 NSL) are lead by sophomore Grace Fries who is averaging 14.5 points per game. Leading rebounders are Siena Oswald with 172, followered by Hailey Rich (134) and Sophie McGoldrick (126).
Sophomore Lilly Graffigna leads the team in assists (79) and steals (51).
