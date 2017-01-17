Badgers open league with a win

Yosemite High School’s girls soccer team (8-2, 1-0 North Sequoia League) started league play with a bang last week as they defeated the Chieftains of Sierra High (3-9-1, 0-1 NSL) 4-0 Jan. 13 at home.
Goals were scored by Peyton Garner, Kendall Miller, and Karee Smith, all juniors, as well as sophomore Sayda Taylor. Garner, last year’s leading scorer, again leads the team with 18 goals so far this season.
Goalkeeper Charlotte Borough proved to be a wall in front of the net against Sierra, bringing her saves total up to 25 on the year, with six allowed goals in the season.
The team was scheduled to face Liberty-Madera Ranchos (7-8, 2-0 NSL) at home Wednesday, and Washington Union (9-6-2, 0-0-1 NSL) on Friday, also at home.
Boys team plays three this week
On the boys side, rainy weather forced the team’s game against Sierra to be rescheduled, and their lone game to be moved on the road to Kerman instead of at home.
Playing Kerman (13-2-1, 2-0 NSL) on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the boys (1-11, 0-1 NSL) lost 5-0, but the team played better than the numbers would indicate.
In the first half, the Badgers fell behind 4-0, but managed to shore up the defensive leaks to allow only one more goal after the break. Goalkeeper Matt Williams notched eight saves while Chris Ward, Joe Campbell, and Juan Solis played very well, Head Coach Rick Lemberg said.
The game scheduled against Sierra (7-3) on Jan. 12 was rescheduled to Jan. 20, Lemberg said, with home games against Liberty (6-7-4, 0-1 NSL) on Tuesday (score unavailable by press time) and Washington Union (13-5, 1-1 NSL) Thursday.
Comments