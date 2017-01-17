JV team beats Sierra 53-43

The Yosemite High boy’s JV basketball team (12-4, 1-0 North Sequoia League) opened league play Jan. 13 with a come-from-behind 53-43 win over Sierra.
The Chieftains took a 21-11 lead after the first quarter but Yosemite crawled back on a 7-1 run and was down 27-25 at the half. Yosemite pulled away in the third behind 6 points from forward Tyler Matyshock and led 41-34 at the end of the third quarter.
The Chieftains drew close in the fourth quarter on a 9-3 run and were down 44-43 with 2:25 to play. From there it was all Matyshock who scored 8 straight points in the quarter while dominating the boards.
Matyshock finished the night with a double-double with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Jaeden Pierce had 11 points and 6 assists. Paul Antonis scored 10 points connecting on three 3-point shots. Center Christian Rold added 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Isaiah Gutierrez and Mason Parks led Sierra with 15 points each.
Prior to the league opener, the Badgers crushed an outmanned Fresno Christian team 57-18 on Jan. 11 and overwhelmed Mariposa 66-27 on Jan. 14 in a non-league game. The 66 points were the highest scoring output of the season for the JV team.
Matyshock had a combined 57 points in the three games.
Badger co-head coaches Andy and Charley Medley have a solid group of starters playing well as a team.
“We have been playing well,” Andy Medley said. “The team is improving every week. Charlie and I are happy with the teamwork. The players are unselfish and are moving the ball well. Our sophomores are leading the way and playing smart basketball.”
Against the Eagles of Fresno Christian, Matyshock led Yosemite with 17 points. Pierce had 9 points and 6 assists. Rold had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Noah Allen, Nathaniel Mulkey and Paul Antonis had 6 points each and John Nisar had 6 steals.
In the Yosemite-Mariposa game, the Badgers were up by 6 at half (22-16), but put the game away in the third quarter outscoring the Grizzlies 22-5.
Matyshock had another 20 point game along with 9 rebounds and 7 steals.
Antonis connected on six 3-pointers for 18 points and Rold had a double-double with 16 points and 11 boards.
Center Hayden Lewis contributed 6 points and 6 rebounds and Pierce led YHS with 6 assists.
The team played Liberty-Madera Ranchos at home Tuesday and host Washington Union Friday.
Comments