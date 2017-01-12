Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area will open Saturday

Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area (formerly known as Badger Pass) will open this Saturday for the season, as well as the Nordic Center offering snowshoe and cross-country ski rentals, guided snowshoe walks and cross-country ski lessons.
Recent storms have dropped 12 to 18 inches of new snow on the area for a total of 4 to 5 accumulated feet.
starting Saturday, lifts at the ski and snowboard area, located at 7082 Glacier Point Road, will be open 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily, with the ticketing and rental shop opening at 8:30 a.m..
The Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area, operated by park concessioner Yosemite Hospitality, is California’s original ski area offering affordable family winter fun. With 10 slope runs of varying difficulty and five lifts, Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area is the perfect winter destination for beginner skiers and snowboarders.
In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, Yosemite boasts nearly 100 miles of stunning cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails that originate from the Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area.
The ski area offers rentals, lessons, food and beverage services and guided cross-country and snowshoe trips. The National Park Service offers daily ranger-led snowshoe walks that depart from the Ranger A-Frame office at 10:30 a.m. There is a courtesy shuttle daily between Yosemite Valley lodges and the Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area.
View webcam for current conditions at https://goo.gl/1M846X and see pricing and hotel ski packages at www.TravelYosemite.com.
Ski and road conditions: (209) 372-1000.
Yosemite Hospitality
