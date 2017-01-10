Mission Oak defeats YHS 82-60

A former Yosemite High basketball coach, Mark Siverly and his Mission Oak High School basketball team (6-9) hosted Yosemite Jan. 3, handily beating the Badgers 82-60.
The 22-point loss was the largest margin of defeat to date for the Badgers (8-6).
“Mission Oak pressed us a lot and we had difficulty with it,” YHS Coach Aaron Eames said. “We were missing our point guard, and we didn’t have enough ball handlers. Our backups got some valuable minutes which will help us down the road.”
Point guard Tristan Eames sat out with an injury.
The Badgers kept it close as the first quarter ended with Mission Oak leading 14-13, but things got out of hand in a disastrous second quarter where Mission Oak outscored YHS 32-16. The Hawks went into halftime with a 46-29 advantage.
YHS shooting guard Cannon Eames led all scorers with 26 points along with 6 rebounds and 6 assists. He is currently No. 2 in D-IV for made 3-point shots with 32, 7 behind Jose Bautista of Arvin according to maxpreps.com. He is No. 9 in the Central Section, 20 behind the leader Xavier Esquivel of Bakersfield High.
Mission Oak out-rebounded Yosemite 41-35. It is rare for YHS to lose out on a rebounding advantage.
YHS power forward Peter McLean had 12 points, 9 rebounds and 4 steals. McLean is currently ranked No. 1 in rebounds in the Central Section’s D-IV with 170 - 12 ahead of David Rico of Kerman. He is No. 3 in the entire Central Section behind the leader, Kevin Larson of Bakersfield’s Independence High with 199.
Center Ben Negley contributed 10 points and 8 rebounds for Yosemite while Coleman Jones scored 15 points, Josh Garcia 14 and Moses Torres 13 to lead Mission Oak.
It was initially reported that the Badgers would be attending the 14-team Jesse Lujan Memorial Tournament in Selma. Not on the YHS schedule, Selma High contacted YHS to participate due to a team originally scheduled that pulled out of the tournament unexpectedly. YHS tentatively agreed to participate but a number of players were unavailable.
Badgers home Friday for league opener against Sierra
The Badgers open North Sequoia League play Friday at home hosting arch-rival Sierra.
The Chieftains, coached by Ryan Watt are 3-8 overall this season. Sierra is led by senior guard Harry Blunt who is scoring 14.5 points per game. Junior forward Tristan Wilson (10.8) and junior guard Frank DeLeon (9.4) round out the top scorers for the Chieftains.
YHS shooting guard Cannon Eames is having a strong first half of the season. Eames leads Yosemite with 21.8 points per game. Cannon also leads YHS with 41 steals (3.4) and averages 6 rebounds a game. He is ranked No. 7 in scoring in the entire Central Section according to maxpreps.com. He is also ranked No. 9 in the section with 41 steals.
Tristan Eames is second in scoring for the Badgers with 17.3 points per game and leads YHS with 2.5 assists per game.
McLean is having another outstanding season averaging a double-double per game with 11.3 points and 12.1 rebounds. Ben Negley is near double-double territory, averaging 10 points per game and 9.4 rebounds giving YHS a strong inside presence.
Comments