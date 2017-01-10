YHS Soccer

Michael Stieler of the Yosemite High soccer team charges forward before scoring a goal in a Badger win over Immanuel Jan. 3. Last week, the boys team split a win with a victory, besting Immanuel High School 5-1, then losing to Firebaugh 4-3 Jan. 5. Against Firebaugh, the Badgers were up 3-1 in the first half, but fell behind. Goalkeeper Matt Williams recorded 11 saves in that game. “I am really pleased at how we have played the last few games,” Head Coach Rick Lemberg said. “This is a very young team and they are showing great improvement.” The boys team is 2-9 and league play began Tuesday against Kerman High School. The girls team improved to 7-2 on the year last week with 9-0 victories over both Caruthers on Jan. 3, and Sunnyside Jan. 5. “The girls are playing well together,” Head Coach Vanessa Jasper said. “The defense have let only six goals go by so far this year. That’s a very impressive number.” The team has the best defense in the North Sequoia League so far in terms of allowed goals.
