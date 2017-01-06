Sports

January 6, 2017 12:20 PM

Lady Badgers beat Bullard, play Madera at home tonight

In the girls varsity basketball Winter Shootout Tournament played Thursday night at Yosemite High School, the Badgers (7-10) pulled off a 49-47 win over Bullard to advance to a 7 p.m. game tonight (Friday) against Madera, a 47-43 winner over Fresno High.

Sophomores Grace Fries and Sophie McGoldrick lead Yosemite scoring with 14 and 13 points.

Both the upper and lower gym at YHS are being used for games. In the other bracket, Sanger beat Kingsburg 51-42 and Hoover topped Clovis East 48-35.

The tournament concludes on Saturday with games at 1 and 2:30 p.m. and the tournament championship game at 4.

Staff Report

