Sports Briefs - week of December 29

Girls softball league sign-ups
The Yosemite Girls Softball League is seeking players ages 5-13 to sign up by Jan. 13, with a free player’s clinic for those who register by Jan. 6.
A $100 registration fee includes a uniform and participation in the league, with a $90 charge for each additional family member who also wishes to sign up. The league has teams in Coarsegold, Rivergold, North Fork and Oakhurst.
On Dec. 5, an early sign up event will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. at both Coarsegold Elementary School and Me-n-Ed’s Pizza in Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 683-1239.
Batting clinic Jan. 21
Starting at noon Jan. 21, former professional baseball player Thomari Story-Harden, the CEO and director of Team Avenue Baseball, will host a baseball clinic at Yosemite High School.
The four-hour camp will include individual instruction from Story-Harden, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 1998 Amateur Draft.
The cost is $25 per person.
Details: (559) 760-9048.
Comments