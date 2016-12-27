Six YHS volleyball players receive All-League honors

Yosemite High’s North Sequoia League Championship volleyball team (33-5, 9-1 NSL) held its end-of-season awards banquet Dec. 22, recognizing the great season the team and individuals had this past year.
Six Lady Badgers, five juniors and a sophomore, were named to the NSL All-League team: First Team honors went to junior Siena Oswald with juniors Savannah Bohna, Tiffany Cacy and sophomore Sayda Taylor being named to the Second Team and juniors Karee Smith and Rachel Loveland named to the Honorable Mention team.
Taylor was named the NSL’s Underclassman of the year and Hannah Hurtado was named the league’s Defensive Specialist of the Year.
Coach Michele Chenowith also named individual team award recipients during the banquet held at El Cid Mexican Restaurant:
☆ Most Improved Player, Alli Ruiz, junior
☆ Defensive MVP, Siena Oswald, junior (led the team with 267 digs, 143 perfect serve receives)
☆ Offensive MVP, Karee Smith, junior (led the team with 40 aces)
☆ Outstanding Offensive Player, Savannah Bohna, junior (led the team with 284 kills)
☆ Outstanding Defensive Player, Hannah Hurtado, junior (second on team with 247 digs, 131 perfect receives)
☆ Coach’s Award, Tiffany Cacy, junior (led the team with 485 assists)
☆ Academic All-league (3.5 GPA and up), Chloe Duke, Jordyn Jackson, and Alli Ruiz.
☆ Scholar Athlete (3.75 GPA and up), Katherine Bayt, Savannah Bohna, Tiffany Cacy, Hannah Hurtado, Rachel Loveland, Siena Oswald, Samantha Rockey, Karee Smith, and Sayda Taylor.
JV team awards
The junior varsity team finished as NSL champions with a 25-2-1 record, and 10-0 in league. Coach Tricia Ruiz awarded several players for their standout performances in the season at last week’s dinner.
Sophomores Monique Ades and Izzy Peter, the team’s captains, won Offensive and Defensive MVP awards, and fellow sophomores Alyssa Airey and Kelsie Wasem won Most Improved Player and the Coach’s Award.
Frosh team awards
For the frosh team, which went 3-5 on the year, Brooke Negley won the MVP award, while Keylee Anderson and Emily Walton won as Outstanding Offensive and Defensive Player, and Kayla Hood won as Most Improved Player. Coach Shelby Biscaglio coached the 13-player team.
Staff Report
Comments