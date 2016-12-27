Lady Badgers return home for alumni game

More than 20 former lady Badgers participated in a well-played and competitive alumni game Dec. 23 at YHS that went into overtime.
Former standout Badgers retuning to their alma mater to play included career 2,000 point scorers Katie Menton (2004-07) and Sydnee Fipps (2008-11).
Menton, who starred and scored more than 1,000 points at Pepperdine University is currently an assistant women’s coach at Fresno Pacific University. Fipps, who also scored more than 1,000 points at UC Davis (No. 2 all time scorer at the school), will continue her career by playing professionally in Australia in the new year.
The ‘older’ team prevailed as Alyssa Sayre, Menton and Fipps all hit 3-point shots in the last minute. Sayre, a 2005 graduate, was the oldest player to play. On her team in addition to Fipps and Menton were Sonya (Eggleston) Hopkins, Tricia O’Neill, Darylyn (Dierberger) Tachella, Michelle (Lalev) Burton, Kristin (Slayton) Thornton, Alex Long and Amanda Rudd. The team was coached by YHS 1,000 point club member Ashley (Stearns) Lassos.
Dahlia Lopez (2011-13) coached the young team which included Julia Walsh, Veronica Miller, Taylor Burrell, Jessica Rudd, Emma Reda, Ashlee Harrell, Jessica Fine and Allie Stearns.
Thornton had a special fan in the stands watching her play - her 2-month-old son Camden. She has been staying with her parents, Rick and Elfie Slayton of Oakhurst, while her husband, James, serves in the Marines in Italy. Although James has seen his baby boy on Skype, he will not see his son in person until February when he returns from deployment.
“It’s been 10 years since I played in high school and five years since I last played in an alumni game,” Thornton said after the game. “It’s fun to play with everyone again but I’m certainly a little sore. I don’t know how we used to feel so good after practicing three hours a day when we were in high school.”
Badgers host 8-team tourney Jan. 5
The Yosemite varsity girls basketball team participates in the four-day Buchanan Tournament this week with games through Friday.
Beginning Thursday, Jan. 5, the Badgers will host an eight-team tournament, the Winter Shootout, to be played over three nights.
Yosemite opens with Bullard at 7 p.m. on Jan. 5.
Other teams participating in the Winter Shootout will be Clovis East, Fresno, Hoover, Kingsburg, Madera and Sanger.
The Yosemite JV team will also play on Thursday at 4 p.m. against Hoover and Saturday at 11 a.m. against Kingsburg.
The Badgers open North Sequoia League play play at Sierra on Jan. 13.
Yosemite High Correspondent
Comments