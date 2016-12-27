Ice rink now open in Yosemite

Half Dome Village Ice Rink, a popular winter attraction for guests at Yosemite Natinal Park, has opened for the 2016-17 season, park officials announced last week.
The ice rink, formerly known as Curry Village Ice Rink, was established in 1928 when the Yosemite Winter Club flooded an unused parking lot. It is an outdoor skating rink, with a fire pit and a skate rental program.
On weekends and holidays, the park will be open for 2.5-hour sessions, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., from noon until 2:30 p.m., from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
On weekdays, the park is open for those 2.5-hour sessions, excluding the 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. period.
Prices are $10 for adults, $9.50 for kids, and $4 to rent skates. Helmets are available for free.
The rink is also available for private parties on weekdays.
Details: (209) 372-8319, travelyosemite.com.
