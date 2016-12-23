Badgers beat Mustangs 65-52 in basketball rematch

The Yosemite High varsity boys basketball team (5-3) avenged an earlier loss to Minarets (5-6) by defeating the Mustangs 62-52 Thursday night at Yosemite.
For Minarets, James Backmann hit six 3-point shots scoring 20 points to lead the Mustangs. Minarets 6-foot-7 center Grant Denney had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Mustang head coach Paul Varner was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I thought we played well,” Varner said. “Our team played hard. We wanted to control the interior and it helped to keep it close. YHS had strong play from their guards. It was a tough, physical game for sure.”
Minarets jumped out to a 7-4 lead but Yosemite would respond from beyond the arc. Cannon Eames and Trevor Peter each hit a 3-pointer leading to a 14-2 Badger run. YHS led 18-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The Mustangs made a 10-1 run in the second quarter and Mustang E.G. Waldman tied the game at 19 with a bucket, but Yosemite came back for a 27-19 half time lead.
The Mustangs got close in the fourth quarter but the Badgers hung on for the 65-52 win.
Badger JV team wins in overtime
The Yosemite JV team defeated Minarets in overtime 52-50, after Mustang Preston Conti tied the game at the end of regulation play with a 3-pointer.
The Mustangs lead 13-6 after the first quarter, but the Badgers took a 32-29 lead into the locker room at half.
Yosemite’s Tyler Matyshock dominated the inside and had 5 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals in the overtime period. He finished the night with a triple-double.
The Badgers will get a few days off for Christmas but then travel to play in the Santa Maria Tournament Dec. 27 - 29. YHS opens with Sierra Pacific (7-3) and will play Pioneer Valley of Santa Maria (4-5) on the Dec. 28 and Morro Bay (10-2) on Dec. 29.
Santa Maria is the hometown of Badger Head Coach Aaron Eames. “It should be a fun tournament,” Eames said. “It will definitely be challenging.”
The Mustangs will also have a short time off before hosting Liberty of Madera Ranchos (9-3) Jan. 3, and Fowler (5-1) Jan. 10.
Comments