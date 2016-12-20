Sports Briefs for week of December 22

Badgers sports streaming service
Yosemite High School has partnered with online streaming service NFHS Network to provide fans with the ability to watch Badger sports teams live online. All events are taped and produced by students, Athletic Director Rusty Oetinger said, giving them real world experience.
“Fans will have the ability to watch games online whenever and wherever you are with your smart phone, tablet computer, and the Apple TV app,” Oetinger said. “Friends and family members who can’t make the game will never miss a play again.”
For one month of access, fans will be charged $9.95. For an entire year, the cost is $60, and a portion of proceeds from both options goes directly to Yosemite High School.
To register, go to NFHSnetwork.com, search for Yosemite High School, then select the “follow” feature to watch Badger sports.
Details: (559) 683-4667.
YHS soccer loses 5-0
In the only soccer game for both boys and girls soccer teams at Yosemite High School last week, after several were canceled due to rain, the boys varsity team lost Dec. 13 to Hoover High School 5-0.
Head Coach Rick Lemberg said his team has been hampered by sickness and injuries, but they are starting to get players back on the field.
The team was scheduled to play Minarets High School Wednesday, with scores unavailable at press time. They will next play Immanuel at home Jan. 3.
The girls varsity team is also scheduled to face Caruthers on the road Jan. 3.
Minarets shuts out Mariposa in boys soccer
In a 6-0 victory Dec. 8, the Minarets Mustangs topped the Mariposa Grizzlies in a rainy game.
Scorers for Minarets included Drew Robertson with two goals, and one goal each for Zemi Stacy, Matthew Blumberg, Neil Williamson, and Oscar Neri.
Minarets led 2-0 at halftime, but pulled away with the four extra goals in a game dominated by heavy rainfall.
Little League on the way
Children with special needs are invited to join the Challenger Division of Sierra Mountain Little League (SMLL), with opening day March 4.
The baseball program is specifically designed to fully engage all kids with special needs ages 4 to 22, as long as they’re still attending school.
“We have trained coaches and special buddies ready to help any player,” said Lisa Sesto of SMLL, “and a district board that will help you every step of the way.”
Registration is $25 per player.
Details: LisaNadine1959@yahoo.com, call (559) 760-6070, or visit sierramountainll.org.
