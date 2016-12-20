Youth runners assist Toys for Tots

More than 500 runners from eight Mountain Area and one Valley elementary school participated in the Dec. 2 Toys for Tots Cross Country Invitational at Yosemite Lakes Park.
The race, hosted by Rivergold Elementary School, generated more than 100 toys for children in the Mountain Area thanks to the kindergarten through eighth graders who participated in the event.
Rivergold Principal Bob Rose has been coordinating the event since 2004, five of those years while principal at Coarsegold Elementary.
“The goal of the meet is to promote healthy choices for students of all ages and help out the Toys for Tots drive,” Rose said. “It is great to see the growth of cross country running in the mountains. The meet has tripled in size since its beginning.”
Race distances were a third of a mile for kindergarten and first graders. 9 years old or younger ran one mile, 10 and 11 year olds ran a mile and a quarter, and students 12 and older ran a mile and a half.
Division first place finishers were:
☆ Junior girls: Emily Micallef, Coarsegold
☆ Junior boys: Jamie Sprugon, Rivergold
☆ Intermediate girls: Katie Obrien, Wasuma
☆ Intermediate boys: Noah Graffigna, Coarsegold
☆ Youth girls: Elva Gurule, North Fork
☆ Youth boys: Turner Williams, North Fork
Team winners
This year the team results were as follows:
☆ Junior girls: First place Coarsegold, second place Wasuma, third place North Fork.
☆ Junior boys: First place Oakhurst Elementary, second place Rivergold, third place Wasuma.
☆ Intermediate girls: First place Coarsegold, second place OES and OCI, third place Wasuma.
☆ Intermediate boys: First place Coarsegold, second place OES and OCI, third place Wasuma.
☆ Youth girls: First place North Fork, second place Coarsegold, third place OCI.
☆ Youth boys: First place Coarsegold, second place OCI, third place North Fork.
Overall team champions in girls for all age groups was Coarsegold, and the boys overall team champion was a combination of OES and OCI.
Rose thanked the Yosemite Lakes Park Homeowners Association for all of its support and all the students who have brought toys to their schools to help those in need.
Rivergold Elementary School
