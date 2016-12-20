Youth runners assist Toys for Tots

1:20 Three alarm fire at Fresno Bluffs home Pause

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

0:23 Crash at Shields And Chestnut avenues knocks out power lines

1:49 'Best Christmas ever' for Valley teen

1:55 Fresno Fire Chief describes three-alarm house fire

0:33 Fire causes extensive damage to Tower District restaurant

1:17 Historic childhood home of William Saroyan for sale

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:25 Movie trailer: 'La La Land'