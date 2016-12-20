Rebuilding year for Mustang girls

After losing to Dos Palos 48-37 on Dec, 6, The Minarets Mustangs girls basketball team (3-3) had back-to-back wins last week - beating Coast Union 29-22 and Tranquility 56-21.
Against Tranquility, the Mustangs scored in double figures in all four quarters of the game.
Coach Dee Kamalani, attempting to build stability in a program that has seen four different coaches in five years, is in her second year along with assistant coach Christy Pearson.
After losing nearly all of last year’s team to graduation - a team that went to the Southern Section Division of the state playoffs, Kamalani is attempting to build the program from the ground up.
With two seniors returning, Kristy Berry and Sydney Johnson, along with junior Ellery Meade coming up from last year’s JV squad, the Mustangs are learning Kamalani’s system and if last week’s scores are any indication, things are looking up for the young team as they improve with each game.
Unfortunately this season, the Mustangs are only able to field a varsity team, a step back after enjoying good numbers last season with varsity and JV squads. The 1-4 Broncos were the latest victims as the Mustangs show improvement each week.
“We are currently 3-3,” Kamalani said. “It’s been a slow start for us - we were not able to field a JV team this season which is disappointing. Our varsity squad is small but the advantage is the group is improving quickly.”
The Mustangs’ next game is home Dec. 27 against Liberty of Madera Ranchos (3-3).
The teams have one opponent in common this season - Laton. The Hawks beat Laton 40-31, while the Mustangs lost to them 25-17. The difference in this game could come on rebounds with Berry and first year player Julie Castleman getting stronger with more boards.
Minarets will open West Sequoia League play Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. against Fowler at home.
