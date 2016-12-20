Lady hoopsters lose two close ones

The Yosemite High girls basketball team (4-8) traveled across the Golden Gate Bridge to Mill Valley last weekend for the Tamalpais High School Tournament.
The Badgers lost the first game 40-36 to Colfax Dec. 14, with sophomore Grace Fries scoring 14 points. The Badgers had difficulty stopping the Falcons’ 6-foot-1 center who scored half of her team’s points.
In the next game against University of San Francisco High School, Yosemite was unable to score on two possessions in the final 30 seconds of the game, losing 36-35. This time Hailey Rich, another Badger sophomore, was the team’s leading scorer with 15.
In their final game of the tournament, Yosemite’s girls easily put away an over-matched Terra Linda High team, 61-18. The Badger defense did not allow a point in the second quarter and only two in the third period.
Carly Baldwin, the only senior on the team, led the Badgers with 15 points and Rich added 12 along with nine re bounds.
Fries top scorer
After playing in 10 of the team’s 12 games this season, the 5-foot-6 guard Fries is the team’s leading scorer with 146 points (14.6 points per game average) - making 47% of her two-point shots (36 of 76) and 32% of her 3-point attempts (22 of 68). She’s also contributed 15 rebounds, 11 assists and 15 steals.
Rich is second on the scoring list with 111 (9.3 per game) points in 12 games, making 49% of her two-point shots (40 of 81) and 68% of her free throws (28 of 41). She leads the team in rebounds with 87 and has 10 steals. Sophomore Sophie McGoldrick is No. 2 in rebounds with 76 to go with her 15 assists and 16 steals.
The team is competing this week in the Buchanan Tournament.
On Jan. 5 - 7 the Yosemite Badgers will host seven other teams in the first Winter Shootout tournament. Games will be played in both gyms with the Badgers taking on Bullard in the upper gym at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Alumni game Dec. 23
The Yosemite Girls Basketball Alumni Game will be played at 5 p.m. this Friday (Dec. 23) at the Yosemite High School gym.
Up to 20 former Badgers are expected to participate including career 2,000 point scorers Katie Menton and Sydnee Fipps.
Menton, who starred and scored over 1,000 points at Pepperdine University is currently an assistant women’s coach at Fresno Pacific University.
Fipps also scored over 1,000 points in college and is the second all-time career scorer at UC Davis. She is continuing her basketball career by playing professionally in Australia after the new year.
Many other players who stared on Badgers league and CIF championship teams are expected to play.
All former YHS girls basketball players are encouraged to play in the fundraising game.
Details: text Coach Gary Blate, (559) 760-3641, for more information.
Yosemite High Correspondent
