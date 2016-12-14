Girls soccer improves to 5-2

Though a heavy storm canceled matches for both boys and girls soccer teams last week, the Badgers returned Monday at home against the Roosevelt Rough Riders, with the girls winning 4-0.
For the girls, top scorer Peyton Garner, a junior, led the Badgers (5-2) with two goals in the team’s 4-0 victory, including in a one-on-one matchup against Roosevelt’s goalkeeper. Junior Claire Oetinger also notched a score with a shot from outside the box, and Daytona Tuso put in her second goal of the season.
“Even though we beat them 4-0, Roosevelt had some fast forwards and outside mids,” Head Coach Vanessa Jasper said. “The defense had to work hard to hold them. Sarah Meeks and Baily Hullender, my center defenders, have been playing extremely well and seem to be in a good understanding of each other on the field.”
On Friday, the girls travel to Fresno to play in the McLane Tournament, with matches agaisnt Washington Union and Corcoran. Saturday’s matchups will be determined by how the team does on Friday.
The boys team also had a busy week, and due to an unfortunately depleted roster, couldn’t find a win.
On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the boys lost to Fresno High School 3-1.
“We actually played very well, particularly in the second half,” Head Coach Rick Lemberg said. “Because of many injuries, we played three freshmen and six sophomores in that game.”
Chris Ward, the team’s top scorer, kicked in the Badgers’ lone goal.
On Friday and Saturday (Dec. 9 and 10), the team played in the Lindsay High School Tournament. Coach Lemberg said the team only had less than three substitute players available in both games due to injuries and other concerns.
Against Avenal, the team lost 4-2, followed by a loss to Roosevelt 5-0 and a loss to Lindsay 6-1 on Saturday.
“It was a disappointing tournament, but we are playing a lot of young players,” Lemberg said. “We should get two or three of our players back before January, and that will be helpful.”
The boys played Hoover on the road Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time. On Thursday, Minarets will travel to Badger Stadium to take on the team in a rivalry matchup.
Yosemite High Correspondent
