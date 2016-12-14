Badgers place fourth in Hoover tourney

Last week the Yosemite girls varsity basketball team (3-6) finished fourth in the 16-team Hoover Holiday Tournament.
The Badgers won their first two games, beating Sunnyside 76-38 and Lemoore 43-42, and then faced the No. 1 ranked team by maxpreps.com in the Central Section D-II - Monache of Porterville, falling 49-36.
The third place game was against San Joaquin Memorial, the current No. 1 ranked D-V team in the Central Section. The Badgers took SJM into overtime before losing 66-57.
In the Sunnyside game, sophomore Grace Fries scored 20 points, 16 in the second half, with senior Carly Baldwin adding 11 points.
Fries had 14 against Lemoore and another sophomore, point guard Lilly Grafiggna, had 10 points thanks to making 6 free throws in the fourth quarter.
In the Monache game, the scoring was close in the first half, with the Badgers down 18-17 at the break and 26-24 at the end of the third quarter. Monache made 12 free throws in the fourth quarter, 23 total for the game, and won 49-36.
Fries had 17 points but no other Yosemite player had more than 6 points, and the four post players combined for only 9 points while the 6-foot-1 Monache center, senior Hailey Scott led her team with 17 points.
Yosemite is playing with a young team this year, with the top four scorers being sophomores.
Badgers junior Siena Oswald pulled down a game high 15 rebounds.
In the Memorial game, Fries made four 3s in the first half and finished with 17 points after facing a box-and-one defense in the second half.
The Badgers were ahead 31-19 at halftime, but were unable to coun ter the Panthers defense in the second half. a Memorial 3-point shot from the corner sent the game into overtime in which Yosemite was outscored by a 11-2 margin.
Sophomore Badger center Haily Rich had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Another sophomore, Sophie McGoldrick, just missed a double-double with 9 points and 11 rebounds.
Fries was Yosemite’s leading scorer in all four games the Badgers played - earning her All Tournament honors.
The team is on the road to Mill Valley across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco for a tournament this week. After Christmas the team plays in the Buchanan Tournament and the following week hosts the Yosemite Shootout on Jan. 5-7.
