Badgers open season with 7-2 win

Yosemite High School’s boys soccer team started its season with a 7-2 victory over Mariposa last week, then suffered two losses - 4-0 to Sierra Pacific in Hanford and 2-1 to Caruthers.
In the Mariposa game on Monday, Nov. 28, the Badgers (1-2) jumped out to a quick lead on the legs of Chris Ward, who scored two back-to-back goals.
Head Coach Rick Lemberg said that victory may have taken most of his team’s energy, however, as Sierra Pacific (2-0) came to Hanford to win on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“We didn’t play well,” Lemberg said. “We got beat 4-0. The only highlight is that our goalkeeper, Matt Williams, made 12 saves.”
Lemberg said that loss helped inspire his team to play strong against Caruthers Dec. 1, and the 2-1 defeat only happened in the game’s final seconds.
“Caruthers scored their first goal on a great throw in from the corner, and their last goal was on a corner kick with three seconds left in the game,” Lemberg said. “It was disappointing, but I and the rest of the coaches felt really good about the game. Everyone stepped up and played well.”
Chris Ward scored the Badgers goal in that contest, while Williams recorded nine saves.
Lemberg said six players were out with injuries last week, and against Caruthers, three of them had a drama class performance on schedule. As such, they started four freshman (Logan Cacy, Orion Cicoletti, Kai Hansen, and Lucas Lehigh), and five sophomores (Tyler Buongoirno, Ethan Conti, Henry Curley, Hunter Palmer, and Chris Ward).
“These young players played outstanding soccer,” Lemberg said. “With their contribution and the work of our upper classmen, I am pretty excited about this year’s team.”
The Badgers faced Fresno at home on Tuesday, with scores unavailable at press time, and are scheduled to face Dos Palos at home on Thursday, Dec. 8, with the varsity game starting at 5:30 p.m. and the JV team playing at 4.
Garner on scoring spree
For the girls team (4-2), last week started with a loss to Hoover, but the team regained momentum and finished with a string of victories, including a 6-1 over rival Minarets High School on Monday, Dec. 5.
The team was defeated by Hoover 3-0 to start the season Nov. 28, but bested Mariposa on the Badger field 2-1 Nov. 29.
On Friday, Dec. 2 at the Kamasky Tournament, the team again faced off against Hoover, but lost 2-0. However, against Washington Union the team’s top scorer last season, junior Peyton Garner, scored the lone goal as the Badgers won 1-0 and started a winning streak.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the team then beat both Roosevelt and McLane with final scores of 3-0 each game in the tournament. Garner scored all three goals against Roosevelt, and two against McLane. Sophomore Sayda Taylor scored her first goal for the season against McLane.
In the 6-1 win over Minarets, Kara Eckstein, a junior, scored three goals, Garner scored two, and Daytona Tuso, also a junior, scored one.
The team will face McLane High School at home on Thursday, Dec. 8, with the varsity game scheduled to start at 7 p.m. and the JV game at 2:30.
