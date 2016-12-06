Lady Badgers get first basketball win

The Yosemite girls basketball team earned its first victory of the season in the fourth and final game at the Fairmont Prep tournament in Anaheim by beating San Gabriel Mission 65-17. Sophomore Sophie McGoldrick led the way with a 21 point, 13 rebound effort. The points were a season high in the five games played this season. Another sophomore, Grace Fries, had 16 points.
In the first three games of the tournament, the Badgers were affected by players missing games for the Yosemite Winter Music Concert, the winter play and senior projects. Only six players were available for the first game against Gahr High School and, after being tied 26-26 at halftime, the lack of depth took its toll and the girls lost 49-42.
Sophomore Hailey Rich led the way with a double-double by scoring 18 points and hauling in 13 rebounds.
In the next game against South Torrance, Grace Fries has three 3s in the first quarter and scored 18 points in the game, but had little help as the Badgers went down 57-23.
The third game was against Vista Murietta (3,500 students) with the Badgers down 28-10 at halftime, but they closed the gap to five points in the third quarter behind Fries’s 8 points (including two 3s). The team eventually lost 46-29.
Before going to the Anaheim tournament, on Tuesday the girls team played at home against Clovis, the No. 4 ranked team in the section.
The Badgers were only down 30-24 at halftime but turnovers and bad shooting in the second half resulted in a 63-39 defeat.
Fries had 14 points to lead the Yosemite scoring. The team is very young with three sophomores leading the scoring.
This week the girls play in the Hoover Tournament in Fresno and next week the Badgers travel to Mill Valley in the Bay Area for a tournament.
The team plays at home on Jan. 5.
YHS Correspondent
