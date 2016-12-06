Yosemite Badgers open basketball season 4-1

The Yosemite High boys varsity basketball team has opened the season strong with four wins and a three-point loss. The team started the season with two wins at home - 72-48 over Mendota on Nov. 29, and 82-56 over Tranquility on Dec. 1.
The Eames brothers, Cannon and Tristan, just four days after ending the 13-game football campaign, scored 28 and 21 points respectively in their first game of the season against the Azetcs. Cannon, a junior, hit five 3-pointers and pulled down a team-high 10 rebounds. Tristan, a senior, led YHS with 6 assists and 4 steals.
Senior power forward Peter McLean nearly put together a double-double, scoring 9 points and pulling down 11 boards. Brian Mularkey hit two big 3-pointers to help YHS pull away in the third period and finished the game with 8 points.
Overall Yosemite only hit 34% of their field goals (25 of 73) and was 8 of 34 in 3-point attempts. The Badgers dominated the boards (44 rebounds) that gave them many second chance opportunities.
The Badgers ran away from Tranquility in the second half, outscoring the Tigers 45-22.
Once again, the Eames brothers were a tremendous tandem. Tristan scored a career-high 30 points. Eames was 10 of 20 shooting and hit 10 of 13 free-throws. He led YHS with 4 assists and had 3 steals.
Cannon hit for 21 points and pulled down a game and career high 13 rebounds, 8 of those on the defensive end. He also led YHS with 5 steals.
“They are still sore from football,” said Coach Aaron Eames about Tristan and Cannon, “but they couldn’t wait to get out on the court. I think they are having fun out there too.”
Overall YHS shot 36% but had 45 rebounds. Much of the production is from football players just returning from a 13-game playoff season. It seems like they haven’t missed a beat. More impressive about this win was that YHS did not hit a single 3-point shot. YHS won in the perimeter and paint.
Negley has big game at Sierra Pacific Tournament
YHS split their two games at the Sierra Pacific Tournament, losing a close one to Santa Maria High 87-84 on Dec. 2 in Hanford. The Badgers bounced back Saturday and easily handled the Tigers of Woodlake High 67-40. It was a busy day for the Badgers, playing four games in five days.
The Saints of Santa Maria (3-1) hit 22 3-point shots against the Badgers, and took a 47-37 halftime lead. YHS closed the gap in the second half by outscoring SMHS 47-37 and even tied the game with four minutes to go.
While Santa Maria scored from the perimeter, YHS countered in the paint. Junior center/forward Ben Negley had a breakout game, scoring a career high 29 points on 13-19 shooting and also led YHS with 17 rebounds, also a career high. Front line teammate and power forward Peter McLean added 15 points and 8 rebounds.
The Badger perimeter had another solid night. Shooting guard Cannon Eames scored 19 and pulled down 7 boards. Point guard Tristan Eames scored 16 points and led YHS with 8 assists. YHS didn’t get much scoring from anyone else. Forward Trevor Peter scored 4 points but grabbed 11 rebounds. Brian Mularkey had one point and had 5 rebounds, four on the defensive end.
YHS blows out Woodlake, Cannon Eames scores 30
The Badgers rebounded Saturday against Woodlake defeating the Tigers 67-40 while limiting Woodlake to just 11 first half points. YHS jumped out to a 17-3 first quarter lead and never looked back against the outmanned Tigers.
The Badgers had 9 scorers, and backups got lots of minutes. Coach Eames was able to rest Tristan Eames and Negley. Yosemite shot 37% hitting on 22 of 59 field goal attempts.
Cannon Eames led YHS with 30 points, connecting on eight 3-point shots (8-15, 53%) which ties an YHS record for most 3-point shots made in a game. (Brent Judd - 8 in 2000 and Junior Contreros - 8 in 2007). Eames has been on a tear, averaging 24.5 points in four games to lead YHS. Besides his scoring output Eames led YHS with 6 steals, 4 rebounds, and 2 assists.
McLean led YHS in the paint with 15 points, also leading YHS with 7 rebounds. Brian Mularkey had his best performance of the young season scoring 10 points, including two 3-pointers and 2 steals.
Solid start for YHS
Overall the Badgers have had a solid 3-1 start to the season. Besides Cannon, Tristan Eames is averaging 22.3 points per game to go along with 5.3 assists. To date YHS is averaging 76 points per game. Last year the team averaged 58. The Eames brothers thus far have accounted for 60% of the team’s scoring.
The inside duo of McLean and Negley are off to a great start as well, with McLean averaging 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds and Negley at 14.3 points and 10.7 rebounds a game.
Coach Eames prides the team on a ‘defense first’ philosophy. YHS has been averaging 44 rebounds and nearly 12 steals a game which often ignites the offense.
The Badgers varsity team is competing this week in the Kingsburg Tournament and in the Liberty Tournament next week. The Minarets Mustangs visit Yosemite on Dec. 22.
JV team
After a sluggish start and a 12-9 halftime deficit, the JV Badgers put together a 25-0 run and pulled away from Mendota for a 49-22 season opening win.
Guard Jaeden Peirce had 10 points, including two 3s and forward Tyler Matyshock contributed 8 points in the 25-0 run. Overall Peirce led YHS with 17 and Matyschock added 13 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 steals.
Center Christian Rold had 5 points and 8 boards and forward Dylan Allen had 6 points and 3 rebounds.
The team then beat Tranquility 37-22. The Badgers and Tigers struggled early offensively with Tranquility up 17-14 at half.
Just like in the previous win over Mendota, the Badgers awoke in the second half. The Badgers dominated defensively, holding the Tigers to no points the entire third and most of the fourth period. YHS would outscore the Tigers 23 to 5 in the second half to secure the win.
Coach Andy Medley was pleased with the second half effort.
“We played really well defensively and it generated points,” Medley said. “We are still learning but playing hard.”
