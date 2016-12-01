Badgers open basketball season with 72-48 win over Mendota

The Yosemite High basketball season got underway Tuesday night with the Badgers beating an over-matched Mendota team 72-48 at home.
The Eames brothers, junior Cannon and senior Tristan, a mere four days after the school’s 13-game football campaign, wasted little time setting the tone for the season, scoring 28 and 21 points respectively.
Cannon hit five 3-pointers to lead YHS and pulled down a team-leading 10 rebounds. Tristan added 6 assists and 4 steals.
Power forward Peter McLean nearly put together a double-double, scoring 9 points and pulling down 11 boards. Brian Mularkey hit two big 3-pointers to help YHS pull away in the third period and ended up with 8 points.
Overall the team only hit 34% of their field goals (25 of 73) and was 8 of 34 (23.5%) in three point attempts - stats that are sure to improve as the season moves forward.
The Badgers dominated the boards (44 rebounds) that gave them many second chance opportunities throughout the game.
The Badgers, coached by Aaron Eames, play Tranquility High at YHS tonight (Thursday). JV game at 5:30 p.m., varsity 7.
JV team wins 49-22
After a sluggish start and a 12-9 halftime deficit, the JV Badgers put together a 25-0 run and pulled away from the Aztecs for a 49-22 opening win.
During the 25-0 run, guard Jaeden Peirce had 10 points, including two 3’s and forward Tyler Matyshock added 8 points. Overall Peirce led YHS with 17 and Matyschock added 13 points along with 9 rebounds and 6 steals.
The team shot 22 of 37 (59.4%) and pulled down 37 rebounds. Center Christian Rold had 5 points and 8 boards. Forward Dylan Allen had 6 points and 3 rebounds.
Girls lose to Clovis 63-39
The Lady Badgers opened its season with a 63-39 loss to Clovis, after trailing by just 6 points at half.
Grace Fries was Yosemite’s leading scorer with 14 points.
The team is participating in a tournament in Anaheim this weekend, and after an additional three out of town tournaments, return home Jan. 5.
