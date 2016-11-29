MASS seeks volunteers

Volunteer instructors are currently being sought for the Mountain Area Ski School’s 55th year of ski and snowboard programs for students.
“The Mountain Area Ski School (MASS) needs volunteers for all levels of instruction in order to continue our tradition of small groups and individual coaching,” said Peter Leinau, MASS board member. “Sharing our sport is a lot of fun, the students love it, and the volunteers are a great group of people. You don’t have to be an expert to be an instructor.”
Leinau said MASS is seeking volunteer ski and snowboard instructors for the upcoming season at Yosemite Ski & Snowboard Area, formerly known as Badger Pass.
Instructors must be over 18 years old and pass a standard fingerprint and background check (the costs are reimbursed by MASS). For each Friday with students, the volunteers receive a free day on the slopes as a thank you from the program.
Orientation meeting Dec. 2
A MASS instructor’s orientation meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m., Friday, Dec. 2 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church, 39255 Black Road, Oakhurst. This season’s student programs are scheduled to begin Jan. 13.
Details: Calvin Lyster, (559) 683-5186. Volunteer applications are available at m-a-s-s.org.
MASS
Comments