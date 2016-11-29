Yosemite Girls softball League sign ups

The Yosemite Girls Softball League is seeking players ages 5-13 to sign up by Jan. 13, with a free player’s clinic for those who register by Jan. 6.
A $100 registration fee includes a uniform and participation in the league, with a $90 charge for each additional family member who also wishes to sign up. The league has teams in Coarsegold, Rivergold, North Fork, and Oakhurst.
On Dec. 5, an early sign up event will be held from 5 - 7 p.m. at both Coarsegold Elementary School and Me-n-Ed’s Pizza in Oakhurst.
Details: (559) 683-1239.
Comments