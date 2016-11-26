Firebaugh knocks Yosemite out of playoffs with 37-20 win

Yosemite High’s (9-4) improbable quest for a Central Section D-V football title ended Friday night as the No. 3 seed Firebaugh Eagles (11-2, 3-2 WSL) beat the No. 10 Badgers 37-20.
Firebaugh had excellent starting field position all night with Eagle quarterback Noey Garcia directing a fast-paced, quick-strike offense that kept the Badgers at bay for most of the game.
The 2016 Yosemite campaign was historic in many ways. The Badgers broke a 27-game losing streak, posted five shutouts, and had a deep run in the D-V playoffs.
For the Badgers the combination of Tristan and Cannon Eames culminated in a great playoff run. Senior and three year starting QB Tristan played his last game for Yosemite, throwing for two TD passes, both to Cannon, and ran for another. In the Badger’s three playoff games, the Eames brothers accounted for 10 of the Badgers 12 TDs.
Despite the loss, second year Yosemite Head Coach JD Burnett said he was proud of his team’s effort.
“We battled and showed the grit and intensity that is necessary to play our style of Mountain football,” Burnett said. “Unfortunately, we just did not have much left in the tank. We were short-handed due to injuries and suspensions. At that level of competition, it was just too much to overcome, but I am proud of the way our kids fought. No one can say that they did not leave it all on the field.”
The Eagles will play No. 1 seed and WSL rival Mendota on the road Dec. 2 for the Central Section D-V title.
Mendota (12-0, 5-0) soundly defeated Sierra 50-14 at Mendota to set up the D-V final. The Aztecs defeated the Eagles 58-20 in league play at Mendota on Oct. 14.
The Aztecs will be playing in the championship game for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
