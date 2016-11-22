YHS volleyball earns academics award

Yosemite High School’s girls volleyball team was recently honored with the Ingraham Award by the CIF Central Section for its academics, scores, ranking among the best in the Valley.
Badger players collectively scored the highest grade point average, 3.9, of all volleyball teams in the section.
Other teams that earned the Ingraham Award for academic excellence were Liberty of Bakersfield’s girls golf (3.95), Clovis North’s girls tennis (3.92), Sierra’s girls water polo (3.78), Rosamond’s boys cross country (3.69), San Joaquin Memorial’s boys water polo (3.60), and Cal City football (3.40).
