Youth basketball sign-ups Sunday

Yosemite Youth Basketball registrations will continue on Sunday, Nov. 27 with registration, clinic and team play in the Yosemite High School gyms.
Boys and Girls should come dressed and ready to play. Players through second grade will play on baskets lowered to 8 feet. Players in third grade and above will play with regulation baskets.
There are no weekday practices and everybody plays. Competitive players will have the opportunity to play on travel teams which my be formed later in February.
The times for this Sunday registration are as follows:
☆ 1 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades K-2 (8 foot baskets).
☆ 2 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 3-4.
☆ 3 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 5-6.
☆ 4 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 7-8.
The registration fee is $40 per player and checks should be made out to YBA. Registration forms will be available at the gym.
Details: Gary Blate, (559) 760-3641, gtb@sti.net.
