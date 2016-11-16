Sports Briefs for November 17

YHS soccer opens Nov. 28
On Monday, Nov. 28, the Yosemite High girls soccer team will start its season at Hoover High School. The boys team will begin its year Nov. 29 at Sierra Pacific.
The girls game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m., with the boys starting at 3:15 p.m. the next day.
Last season, the girls finished with a 14-4-1 record, and 7-2-1 in the North Sequoia League for second place. The boys finished at 0-15-1.
Badger basketball Nov. 29
The Yosemite boys basketball team, coached by Aaron Eames, will begin its season at home against Mendota at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29. The team will host Tranquillity Dec. 1.
The YHS girls team, coached by Gary Blate, will start the season by hosting Clovis at 6 p.m, Nov. 29.
