Registration opens for Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon

Registrations have opened for the Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon, a race that has established itself as one of the “Go To” triathlons in California. Just minutes from Yosemite National Park, the triathlon takes place in one of the most spectacularly beautiful areas in the United States.
Excitement is building up as preparations are under way and registrations are being accepted for the event, in its seventh year. Bass Lake is located in the Sierra National Forest about 20 minutes south of Yosemite National Park, and creates a picturesque triathlon rivaled by few. Triathletes are treated to a swim in clear mountain waters, followed by a challenging and a beautiful ride around the lake and through the Sierra National Forest to finish with a run along the glistening shores of Bass Lake.
Bass Lake has a long and rich history in the sport of triathlon. In fact, the original Bass Lake Triathlon was home to the 1983 and 1984 United States Triathlon Series (USTS) as well as the Tri-Fed National Championships and ran most years through 1998. The triathlon was brought back in 2011 by the Yosemite Sierra Visitors Bureau, now called Visit Yosemite | Madera County, and Tucson Racing, a professional triathlon promoter with races in Arizona, Ohio and California.
Nearly 500 athletes took part in the revived competition in 2016 and race organizers are expecting another successful year.
“As an Australian working for Visit Yosemite | Madera County and an avid runner, to run in this race is every runner’s dream,” Therese Williams said. “I want to encourage triathletes not only living locally but all triathletes in California to add this race to their race list for 2017. Traveling and participating in races allows you to experience the culture and get to know local people.”
Bass Lake continues the tradition of the triathlon and all it entails including the pre-race pasta dinner tradition which was started in the 80s. This year’s pasta dinner will feature a gourmet dining experience on the Gazebo Deck, at Ducey’s On the Lake.
The race itself will include the following options:
☆ Olympic Triathlon – 1500m swim, 40k bike, 5k run
☆ Sprint Triathlon – 500m swim, 20k bike, 5k run
☆ 5k Poker and Go Fish – Run/Walk for kids and adults
The Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon has been noted to be a great race for beginners as well as seasoned triathlete professionals.
“Bass Lake really is a great location for a race,” said Jonathan Grinder, owner of Tucson Racing. “Newcomers to the sport have loved coming here while triathlon veterans know the history here and have enjoyed coming back.”
Along with the Triathlon, there will be a 5K Poker & Go Fish Run/Walk for adults and kids fundraiser. One hundred percent of proceeds from this event will go to local charities.
It’s that community support, combined with the scenic beauty of the venue itself that has helped give the Bass Lake Yosemite Triathlon the quick resurgence that it has enjoyed.
The race takes place Saturday, June 3, 2017. For more information or to register, visit BassLakeTri.com.
