In three set sweep, Minarets bests Sierra for D-IV crown

The Minarets High School girls volleyball team (28-7) are Division IV champions once again, after they put an end to Sierra’s playoff run (27-5) Saturday at West Hills College in Lemoore.
Last year, the Chieftains were crowned D-IV champions when they beat Minarets in five sets.
On Saturday, it only took three sets (25-22, 25-21, 25-21) for the Mustangs to retake the division’s top spot.
“It feels great,” Head Coach Jessica Carter said. “We remembered what losing in five felt like last year, and this fueled us this year. This team deserved the win.”
Minarets moves on to the state playoffs on Wednesday, though a site and opponent had yet to be determined by Saturday night.
For full details, see the Nov. 17 edition of the Sierra Star.
