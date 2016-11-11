Badgers dominate Lindsay Cardinals 36-0, play No. 2 seed Dos Palos Nov. 18

After going 7-3 in the regular season, the Yosemite High football team (8-3), the No. 10 D-V seed in the Central Section playoffs, traveled to face the No. 7 seed Lindsay Cardinals (6-5, 3-2) Thursday night, coming home with a sound 36-0 win.
The Badgers put together their most complete game of the year with a total of 478 yards of offense, while getting its fourth shut-out of the season. .
YHS will travel to play No. 2 seed and former Central Sequoia League rival Dos Palos (7-4) in the 7 p.m. D-V semifinals on Nov. 18. Dos Palos blew away No. 15 seed Kern Valley Thursday night 48-0.
Head coach JD Burnett was pleased with his team’s effort against Lindsay.
“It was pretty special tonight,” Burnett said. “We limited our mistakes and put it all together.”
Both Eames brothers, senior QB Tristan and junior wide receiver Cannon, had probably their best game of the season. Cannon caught 10 passes for 242 yards and two TDs. Tristan was nearly perfect, connecting on 13 of 17 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown and picked up 58 yards on nine carries and a score.
Luke Howell rushed for 102 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown.
The No. 1 seed in the division, undefeated Mendota, had a bye and will play No. 9 Desert Nov. 18.
No. 3 seed Firebaugh beat No. 14 Rosamond 73-40 and will host No. 11 Bishop Union who upset No. 6 Caruthers 49-16.
Sierra, the No. 4 D-V seed, beat No. 13 Farmersville 52-35, and will host No. 12 Woodlake next Friday night after Woodlake knocked off No. 5 Fowler 23-12.
