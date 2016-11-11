Youth basketball begins Nov. 20

Yosemite Youth Basketball begins Sunday, Nov. 20, with registration, clinics and team play at Yosemite High School.
Boys and girls should come dressed and ready to play. Players through second grade will play on baskets lowered to eight feet. Players in third grade and above will play with regulation baskets.
There are no weekday practices and everybody plays. Competitive players will have the opportunity to play on travel teams which my be formed in February.
The times for Sunday, Nov. 20, registration are as follows:
☆ 1 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades K-2 (8 foot baskets).
☆ 2 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 3-4.
☆ 3 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 5-6.
☆ 4 p.m. - Boys and girls in grades 7-8.
The registration fee is $40 per player and checks should be made out to YBA. Registration forms will be available at the gym.
Details: Gary Blate, (559) 760-3641, gtb@sti.net.
