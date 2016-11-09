Minarets tops No. 1 seed Liberty, moves on to D-IV championship rematch with Sierra

Get ready for a championship rematch in D-IV girls volleyball.
For the second year in a row, Minarets High School (27-7, 10-0 West Sequoia League) will face Sierra High School (27-4, 8-2 North Sequoia League) after both teams were victorious in the semifinals round of D-IV playoffs Tuesday night.
Sierra, seeded No. 2 this year, beat the Mustangs for the D-IV trophy last season. But after Minarets, seeded No. 4, topped No. 1 seed Liberty (30-4, 6-3 NSL) in four sets Tuesday (28-26, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16), Head Coach Jessica Carter said her team is looking to ride that momentum to a championship win.
“I’m really proud of these girls and this team,” Carter said. “This win felt great and we are so excited to face Sierra again in the Valley Championship. Again, another good program and it will be a great match.”
Sierra and Minarets will face off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at West Hills Community College in Lemoore.
For full stats and results, see the Nov. 17 edition of the Sierra Star.
Comments