Mission Oak ousts Yosemite from D-III volleyball playoffs

In three straight sets, the D-III No. 2 seed Mission Oak (29-7, 9-1 East Yosemite League) beat No. 3 seed Yosemite High School (25-5, 8-1 North Sequoia League) Tuesday night, putting an end to the Badgers’ season in the semifinals round.
Playing at Mission Oak’s home gym in Tulare, the Hawks won the first set 25-20, followed by a 25-17 win in the second set.
In the third set, the Hawks again proved unstoppable, as they cruised to a 25-17 victory.
Mission Oak goes on to play No. 1 seed Bakersfield Christian (33-1, 12-0 South Sequoia League) in the D-III championship Nov. 12 after the Eagles beat No. 4 seed Hanford West (24-12, 9-3 West Yosemite League) Tuesday night.
