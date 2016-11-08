Mustangs beat Laton 22-14

The Minarets Mustangs (2-8, 1-3 West Sequoia League) finished their football seaon on a winning note, putting together their best two games of the season for back-to-back wins. The Laton Mustangs (0-10, 0-4 East Sierra League) played hard to the final seconds but couldn’t hold off the Minarets squad, losing 22-14.
There was no quit in the Laton team as they scored late to make the final score a close affair. Minarets quarterback Jacob Cullen threw two touchdown passes, one to Preston Conti and another to Chase Gauither while rushing for a score of his own. Cullen has led the Mustangs in most categories throughout the season. The junior finished the season with 1,895 offensive yards. He finished the season averaging 154 yards through the air with eight touchdowns, while throwing for 1,394 yards.
Senior Christian Conti led Minarets in scoring, he was also one of the best kickers in the WSL. His 23 points kicking, along with 30 points off touchdowns, led the squad with 53 points scored on the season. Sophomore Aaron Hall led Minarets on the defensive side of the ball, he recorded 105 tackles on the year with 39 of those unassisted.
“The game was much closer then we expected with Laton scoring late, but good for Laton for not giving up,” Minarets Head Coach Becher Marr said. “The boys played hard and gave everything they had. We had a lot of guys out with injuries and it was great to see other guys step up and get more opportuitie sto do well. I am very happy with the way we ended the year, we played our best football the last few weeks. It’s nice to have some momentum for the younger guys coming back and to see the seniors leave with success.”
If Cullen received yards for all the yards he ran from sideline to sideline in a attempt to avoid tacklers, the junior would have doubled his 49 yards per game average. Cullen became skilled at running from defenders at the snap of the ball. Cullen will return with 15 other players for next season, as the Mustangs graduate 14 seniors from this year’s team.
